IIT Madras breaks ground on new student accommodation project in partnership with Elevate Campuses Limited

New campus student accommodation to be developed by Elevate Campuses (formerly known as Good Host Spaces Limited); the estimated timeline for completion of development of the proposed facility is FY 2027-28

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has announced the commencement of a new student accommodation project with a groundbreaking ceremony held on its campus. The facility, being developed in partnership with Elevate Campuses Limited, is expected to strengthen the Institute’s residential infrastructure and cater to the evolving needs of its growing student community. The hostels will be designed, built and operated by Elevate Campuses Limited, one of India’s largest institutionalised and independent education infrastructure platform focused on owning, operating and managing on-campus student accommodation and K-12 assets.

The proposed facility will accommodate more than 1800 PhD students and project staff, in two blocks and is expected to be completed by mid-2028. The hostels will provide fully furnished, air-conditioned rooms equipped with essential amenities. In addition, the student accommodation complex will offer dedicated study areas, recreation zones, pantry facilities, sports infrastructure, and thoughtfully designed common spaces that promote comfort, collaboration, and community engagement among the residents.

The project incorporates a range of support services including laundry facilities, medical assistance, counselling support and round-the-clock security arrangements. CCTV surveillance, security personnel and supervisory staff will be deployed across key locations within the residential complex.

To promote wellbeing and recreation, residents will have access to reading rooms, common rooms, fitness centres and community spaces. Sports facilities planned include badminton courts, fitness equipment and other recreational amenities that contribute to a balanced campus life.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said: “We strongly believe that the Public-Private Partnership model would lead to world-class facilities on campus, and that this particular project could be an example at the national level. We will endeavour for building sustainable campus infrastructure, emphasizing that physical student spaces that support holistic mental health and environmental sustainability”

Narasimha Jayakumar, CEO, Elevate Campuses Ltd, said: “It is encouraging to see IIT Madras taking the lead in modernizing student accommodation infrastructure in India. We are proud to partner with one of the country’s most prestigious and iconic institutions to develop a student accommodation ecosystem that combines comfort, safety, technology and community living. At Elevate Campuses, our vision is to maintain consistent service standards and create environments that contribute to student wellbeing, academic excellence and overall campus experience.”

Elevate Campuses Limited operates its student accommodation business through its flagship brands, Good Host Spaces and ScholarZ, providing safe, comfortable and quality living spaces and capacity which enables it to cater to an estimated 1,02,151 students. While Good Host Spaces focuses on creating quality on-campus residences with modern amenities and wellbeing services, ScholarZ delivers managed accommodation and community-driven living experiences across leading educational institutions. The company currently manages student accommodation facilities across reputed institutions including Manipal University Jaipur and O.P. Jindal Global University to name a few.