New AI coach from CRED enables members to proactively manage and improve their credit scores

Subscribers get real-time alerts on changes, unlimited refreshes to their credit report

CRED members can now access AI-powered credit coaching with personalised, real-time guidance based on their own credit profile, enabling them better understand and improve their credit health. Members will also receive real-time alerts on changes to their CIBIL report, enabling them to actively monitor their credit health instead of checking their score only occasionally. The feature builds on CRED’s credit score product, which has grown to 36 lakh monthly active users within a year of launch.

The AI coach lets members ask questions like “Why did my score drop?”, “What happens if I close my oldest card?”, or “How can I improve my score above 800?” and gives contextual explanations with actionable guidance. Built on CRED’s years of experience enabling members to navigate credit health, the feature combines proprietary systems that interpret credit report data accurately with an AI-powered conversational layer designed to deliver reliable insights.

Privacy remains central to the experience, with member data neither stored nor retained through these conversations. With steady coaching, members can consistently work towards increasing their score, unlocking access to higher credit limits, lower interest, better terms, and faster approvals.

With this upgrade, members can take control of their credit score with anytime access beyond the monthly refresh and real-time alerts whenever there is a change in their credit report. This enables members to identify fraudulent, duplicate, or inaccurate entries early and take corrective action before they impact their credit health.

Members can subscribe to this feature through monthly or annual plans, or opt for one-time access. They can also augment their plans to support up to four CRED members under a single membership. While members can choose who they would like to include under the plan, each individual’s credit data remains private and accessible only to them.

With credit score becoming a widely used marker of trust, the creditworthy are approaching it as a metric to maintain, protect, and improve in the long-term. This feature enables CRED members to manage their financial reputation in a frictionless and conversational format.

“While access to credit has expanded significantly across India, awareness and active monitoring of credit health is still evolving. India is moving from a largely transactional approach towards credit to a more carefully planned one. Products like this can help make credit information more accessible, actionable, and relevant in the everyday lives of Indians. This is an important step in our consumer awareness journey, and will support the making of a better informed, empowered and inclusive credit environment.” said Bhavesh Jain, MD & CEO, TransUnion CIBIL.

Miten Sampat, interim CEO, CRED, said “We’ve spent years enabling Indians to pay on time, build trust, and earn better terms. But knowing your score and understanding it are two very different things; this feature turns credit score from a verdict on past behaviour to an ongoing conversation. It performs the function of guardian and coach, extending our mission to enable members’ financial progress.”

Members can continue using the existing credit score feature without a subscription: this includes monthly refresh, key factors, foresight, which enables members to simulate the impact of actions on their credit score, and compass, with which members can target a desired score and understand what steps they need to take to get there.