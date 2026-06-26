Spain Have the Edge”: Zee5 Expert Ashley Westwood Backs La Roja Ahead of Uruguay Clash, Hails Yamal’s Brilliance

Former Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC head coach and Zee 5 FIFA World Cup expert Ashley Westwood believes the ongoing tournament has delivered everything that makes football special — unpredictable results, tactical battles, iconic players and unforgettable moments.

Looking ahead to the highly anticipated clash between the Spain national football team and the Uruguay national football team, Westwood believes Spain’s possession-based approach gives them the edge, while praising the impact of Lamine Yamal.

“Spain will have the advantage because they dominate possession, control the game well and have incredible players in midfield like Pedri, Gavi and Rodri. Uruguay always bring resilience, aggression and intensity, so it will be a difficult game to predict, but if I had to choose, I would say Spain would come out on top.”

“Lamine Yamal is incredible. At just 18 years of age, he has already played so much football and looks completely comfortable at this level. Every time he touches the ball, the crowd expects something to happen — and more often than not, he delivers. He can beat players, score goals and create assists. He is a special talent who will achieve great things.”

When asked which players could decide the Spain-Uruguay encounter, Westwood once again highlighted Yamal and backed Federico Valverde to make the difference for Uruguay.

“For Spain, it has to be Lamine Yamal. He can change a game on his own with his dribbling, pace and ability to beat defenders. For Uruguay, Valverde is a complete midfielder. He can score from distance, arrive in the box and influence the game in every area.”

Reflecting on his experience as part of the Zee 5 expert panel, Westwood highlighted the excitement of watching teams from across the world compete with different styles and approaches.

“The World Cup has been fantastic to watch. It is always great seeing different teams, different styles, and so many top-level managers who have coached at the highest level across the world. Obviously, iconic players like Messi and Ronaldo are still a joy to watch and seem to keep getting better and better.”

“The fans have also been incredible. Seeing the different colours, the interactions before games and everyone enjoying themselves around the stadiums has been brilliant. The only downside is not being there to experience that atmosphere live, but it is still a privilege to cover these games from the studio.”

Westwood believes the tournament has once again shown why football remains the most unpredictable sport, with teams finding ways to frustrate even the strongest opponents.

“Nothing has been too surprising, but seeing teams adapt defensively against the top sides has been fascinating. Whether it is a 5-4-1 or a 4-5-1, teams are sitting deep and making life difficult for opponents. It shows that football is unpredictable and no matter who you are, you have to earn the right to score goals.”

“The hardest thing in football is scoring goals, which is why attackers get paid the most money. When you see teams like Iran, Cape Verde and even Ghana against England grinding out results, it shows that there are so many different ways to compete in this game.”

Speaking about his favourite moments of the tournament so far, Westwood pointed towards England’s attacking display after half-time against their opponents as one of the standout phases of football.

“I enjoyed Sweden scoring five goals and playing with so much fluidity, although they also conceded five, which again shows the unpredictability of football. But the moment I enjoyed the most was England’s response after half-time. The 15-20 minute spell after the break where they hit top gear, with multiple attacking options, pace and quality finishing, was almost unplayable.”

Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE and exclusively on Zee 5 in Hindi, English, Malayalam, and Bangla .

The FIFA World Cup 2026™️ marks the beginning of a landmark long-term partnership between Zee Entertainment and FIFA, extending through 2034, to bring the world’s most prestigious football tournaments to audiences across India. Leveraging its two platforms, ZEE 5 and Unite8 Sports, Zee Entertainment will deliver an unparalleled viewing experience, offering comprehensive coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026™️in English, Hindi, Bangla, and Malayalam, enabling fans to engage with every moment of the tournament in their preferred language.

The partnership spans an extensive portfolio of marquee FIFA competitions, including the FIFA World Cup 2030™️, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™️, and other premier international tournaments. Through high-quality streaming, rich regional language offerings, and immersive fan-first experiences, ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports aim to bring global football closer to millions of Indian viewers through ‘Poora India Watchega’, their nationwide fan engagement campaign, playing a pivotal role in accelerating the growth of football fandom in the country.