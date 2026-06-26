Was Venezuela struck by earthquake ‘doublet’? Here’s what we understand up until now

. An individual strolls by the debris of a collapsed structure, in the consequences of earthquakes in Caracas, Venezuela, on Thursday.

By Mark Quigley, University of Melbourne

Melbourne, June 26 On Wednesday night, simply after 6 pm regional time, 2 earthquakes strongly shook northern Venezuela.

The very first one struck near San Felipe, the capital of the state of Yaracuy. Simply 39 seconds later on, another quake struck near the town of Yumare, within 5 to 10km of the very first one.

Effective ground shaking was felt throughout the area, consisting of in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, about 150km east of the earthquake epicentres. Structures collapsed, and authorities report the casualty toll might remain in the thousands.

In addition to strong shaking, ground failure, consisting of landslides and liquefaction, is expected to have actually taken place throughout the area. The earthquakes took place in a mountainous area where slope failures prevail. And the kind of sediment below Caracas enhances seismic waves and improves earthquake damage.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquakes were a “doublet”: a magnitude 7.2 foreshock followed 39 seconds later on by a mainshock, this one with a magnitude of 7.5.

What is an earthquake ‘doublet’?

An earthquake doublet is a set of earthquakes that occur within a brief time and range from each other.

Unlike a common earthquake series, where a bigger earthquake is followed by considerably smaller sized aftershocks, doublets are earthquakes of comparable magnitude that are causally connected, however seismologically unique. This suggests the seismic waves from each quake are separated by a space in time, and/ or stem from unique sources.

The Venezuelan earthquake epicentres were within simple kilometres of each other, seismic wave info from the USGS recommends they most likely stemmed from various faults with various rupture designs.

This follows formerly established maps of active faults in this area. These reveal big strike-slip faults, where rocks move past each other in an east-west instructions, related to ranges of smaller sized faults in different orientations.

It’s most likely the very first earthquake activated the 2nd one. This might have taken place due to the fact that Earth’s crust displacement in the very first earthquake fault increased tension on the 2nd earthquake’s source fault. In addition, the passage of seismic waves from the very first earthquake might have rattled neighboring faults currently susceptible to a rupture, triggering them to stop working.

Earthquake doublets are unusual, however they do occur. In 2023, an earthquake doublet struck Turkey and Syria, determining at magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.7. These occurred simply 95 kilometres and 9 hours apart, impacting 14 million individuals and triggering extensive damage.

In 1988, a “triplet”– a series of 3 earthquakes simply half an hour apart from each other– happened in Tennant Creek in Australia.

Why is Venezuela so vulnerable to earthquakes?

The doublets in Venezuela took place along the scattered onshore limit in between the Caribbean and South American tectonic plates.

In northern Venezuela, these plates slide past each other at a rate of about 20mm each year as the Caribbean Plate moves east relative to the South American Plate. This produces big strike-slip faults, consisting of the Bocono, San Sebastian, and El Pilar fault systems.

This active plate limit creates regular shallow earthquakes, a few of which can be harmful.

The area has actually experienced a number of substantial earthquakes in the past. These consist of the magnitude 7.7 Caracas earthquake in 1900 and a magnitude 6.5 earthquake in 1967.

West of the current earthquake, the plate limit ends up being more comprehensive and more complicated, and is vulnerable to extensive seismic activity, with numerous shallow to intermediate-depth earthquakes.

Released on June 26, 2026