Tamil Nadu CM Vijay flags off anti-drug marathon, keeps up individuals for 6 km

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay participates in the ‘Start Run Stop Drugs’anti-drug awareness work on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Friday, June 26, 2026.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday actively ran a 6 km anti-drug marathon with countless individuals, breaking away from the conventional function of simply flagging off the occasion or carrying out a quick ritualistic run.

The 52-year-old Vijay, dressed in athletic equipment, finished the whole 6 km run constantly at Chennai’s Marina Beach, making history as the very first sitting Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to run such a range with the general public for a social cause, an authorities stated.

Previous chief ministers are understood for their physical fitness, particularly practicing yoga, strolling, running, or working out in fitness center, this is the very first time a sitting CM signed up with the individuals, mainly trainees and youth, and finished the complete course, the authorities stated.

Previously, Vijay formally flagged off the “Start Run, Stop Drugs” awareness marathon and administered a promise to the individuals. Before anybody might understand, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam creator, came down from the phase and began running in the middle of loud cheering by the passionate individuals.

The marathon was arranged by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

His extraordinary relocation, won the gratitude of previous Governor and BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.

“It is heartening and appreciable to see Hon’ble Chief Minister Vijay joining today’s anti-drug marathon alongside a large number of youngsters. When leaders walk, run, and stand with the people, awareness reaches every home. The fight against drugs is beyond politics. Let us all work together for a drug-free Tamil Nadu,” she stated on ‘X’.

Before beginning the occasion, Vijay administered a promise in which the individuals took a solemn oath to avoid drugs, inform their friends and families about the damaging results of drug addition, and contribute their efforts towards assisting those who are having problem with drug abuse to recuperate.

The promise stressed supporting the federal government’s efforts to eliminate drugs in Tamil Nadu and guaranteed devoted service towards the state’s advancement and well-being of individuals.

Previously, the primary minister signed on the dedication board stating “Sports edu, drugs vidu” (Take up sports, quit drugs).

Comparable anti-drug run and mini-marathons were arranged in numerous districts throughout Tamil Nadu to promote a healthy way of life amongst individuals.

Released on June 26, 2026