The modification is likewise anticipated to enhance utilisation of pharmaceutical stocks throughout the supply chain by decreasing preventable waste of medications emerging from limiting recurring shelf-life requirements.|Picture Credit: iStockphoto

The Union Health Ministry has actually released a draft notice proposing modifications to the drugs guidelines under which imported drugs ought to have a minimum recurring service life of 12 months at the time of import.

The action would make sure that clients get medications with sufficient functional service life and enhance utilisation of pharmaceutical stocks throughout the supply chain.

The draft modification released for public assessment vide gazette notice on June 22 proposes to modify the existing requirement of a minimum recurring life span of more than 60 percent for imported drugs to a minimum recurring service life of 12 months at the time of import.

In view of their specialised nature and public health factors to consider, the existing requirement of a minimum recurring rack life of more than 60 per cent will continue to use to biological items and radiopharmaceuticals.

The proposed modification looks for to assist in higher effectiveness in the pharmaceutical supply chain while preserving the accessibility of quality medications for clients, the ministry stated.

By guaranteeing that imported drugs have a minimum staying service life of 12 months upon entry into the nation, the proposition offers enough time for circulation and intake before expiration, consequently guaranteeing that clients continue to get medications with appropriate functional service life, authorities stated.

The modification is likewise anticipated to enhance utilisation of pharmaceutical stocks throughout the supply chain by lowering preventable waste of medications developing from limiting recurring shelf-life requirements.

This is anticipated to optimise supply management, lower expenses, and enhance the accessibility of necessary medications in the nation, they stated.

The ministry stated the proposed change pertains entirely to the recurring shelf-life requirement suitable at the time of import of drugs.

The proposition does not change any other regulative requirements connecting to the quality, security or effectiveness of medications under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs Rules, 1945.

The ministry has actually welcomed objections and ideas from all stakeholders on the draft alert.

Released on June 26, 2026