Kolkata storage facility collapse: Toll increases to 15, rescue operations continue with a number of still thought to be caught in the debris

NDRF workers bring a body from the website where an under-construction storage facility collapsed in Kolkata

The toll in the Taratala storage facility collapse in south Kolkata increased to 15 on Friday as groups of several companies, consisting of Army workers, obtained 2 more bodies and 2 others caught their injuries while going through treatment, an authorities stated.

The rescue groups continued extensive search operations through the debris today, 2 days after the storage facility roofing system collapsed, he stated.

2 bodies were recuperated late on Thursday night, though their identities are yet to be developed, he stated.

On Friday early morning, 2 employees, Mannu Kumar and Sahil Sardar, caught their injuries at the state-run SSKM Hospital, taking the toll to 15, the authorities stated.

“Nineteen-year-old Mannu Kumar, a native of Munger district in Bihar, had been rescued from the debris on June 24 and had undergone surgery on Thursday night. Despite sustained medical efforts, he died in the early hours of Friday,” the authorities stated.

His sibling Ghi Kumar had actually passed away in the mishap, while their daddy was going through treatment for injuries sustained in the storage facility collapse, he stated.

According to him, 18 hurt are presently confessed to SSKM Hospital.

A number of others are still thought to be caught, another authorities stated.

“Our immediate priority is to rescue every possible survivor and ensure the best medical care for the injured. Teams are working without interruption despite the extremely challenging conditions inside the collapsed structure,” he stated.

The rescue operation would continue till every area of the particles had actually been completely browsed.

“The rescue team personnel are proceeding with utmost caution because the damaged structure remains unstable. We are coordinating with all agencies,” the authorities stated.

Workers from several companies, consisting of Kolkata Police, the army, and the state catastrophe management group, have actually been working round the clock because Wednesday, cutting through iron beams and clearing enormous concrete pieces on a war-footing.

Groups have actually likewise released video cameras underneath the debris to look for caught individuals, while cellphone tower information is being utilized to trace the area of people whose phones stay active under the particles.

The Indian Railways on Friday signed up with the rescue operation after the National Disaster Response Force sought its support in cutting and getting rid of twisted steel structures to help with the look for those feared caught under the particles, another authorities stated.

Train workers geared up with oxy-cutting devices started work after examining the website on Thursday.

The mishap took place Wednesday afternoon after the roofing system of the storage facility on the Transport Depot Road in Taratala collapsed, trapping lots of employees inside.

Released on June 26, 2026