Rounak shocks world number 6 Tien Chen to make quarters at United States Open

Fullerton (United States): Young Indian shuttler Rounak Chouhan loaded off world number 6 and front runner Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in straight video games to produce a huge upset at the United States Open here.

World No. 80, Chouhan, who belonged to India’s bronze medal winning world junior project, beat Chou 21-17 26-24 on Thursday to establish a quarterfinal clash versus Misha Zilberman of Israel.

The 18-year-old India kept the pressure on his more knowledgeable challenger from the start and though Chou kept his nose ahead till 17-15, Chouhan won 6 straight points afterwards to pocket the opening video game.

Chou was the dominant gamer for the majority of part of the 2nd video game as he commanded a 17-11 lead before Chouhan when again bagged 6 straight indicate draw level.

It was a neck-and-neck fight afterwards as Chouhan conserved 4 video game points before transforming his 2nd mach indicate clinch success in 49 minutes.

Advancing to the last-eight phase were world junior silver medallist Tanvi Sharma, Rakshitha Sree and Devika Sihag in the females’s songs.

5th seed Tanvi beat Tung Ciou-Tong of Chinese Taipei 21-12, 21-19, Rakshitha overcame Tung’s compatriot Chen Su Yu 21-4, 21-19 while 6th seed Devika beat Tonrug Saeheng of Thailand 21-17, 21-19.

The skilled Kidambi Srikanth then topped off a productive day for India with a 21-14, 21-13 win over Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia.

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