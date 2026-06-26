‘India-Israel FTA might be checked in really future’: Israel Embassy’s Economic Division head Ofir Amami

Summary India and Israel are talking about a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) covering items and services, and the contract might be checked in the future as both nations look for to deepen financial cooperation and reinforce bilateral trade ties, Ofir Amami, Head of Economic and Commercial Mission at the Embassy of Israel, informed ANI.

ANI “India-Israel FTA may be signed in very near future”: Israel Embassy’s Economic Division head Ofir Amami

New Delhi: India and Israel are talking about a Free Trade Agreement( FTA)covering products and services, and the arrangement might be checked in the future as both nations look for to deepen financial cooperation and enhance bilateral trade ties, Ofir Amami, Head of Economic and Commercial Mission at the Embassy of Israel, informed ANI.

“Currently, we’re also in a discussion of a trade agreement between India and Israel. It’s still a process ongoing and hopefully we’ll be able to see it signed in the very near future,” she informed in an unique interview on Thursday at the sidelines of the National Summit on Telecom Security in the AI and Quantum Age.

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Amami stated India has actually been taking substantial actions to broaden its worldwide commerce through trade arrangements and more comprehensive financial engagement with nations throughout the world.

She kept in mind that New Delhi’s efforts to enhance global trade collaborations are developing brand-new chances for cooperation with Israel.

Discussing the proposed arrangement, Amami stated conversations are continuing and it would be early to divulge particular information while settlements stay underway. She suggested that both sides are devoted to advancing financial cooperation and broadening trade relations.

“It’s too early to dive into details. Again, it’s still in discussion, so we will not be able to really share any details before it’s signed. But I think there are many areas that have been discussed. There is a lot of will from both sides to advance the cooperation and trade in many levels, both in the services and goods,” she stated.

Reacting to a concern on whether altering characteristics in West Asia and current diplomatic advancements might add to higher trade and industrial activity, Amami stated both nations are moving towards much deeper financial engagement and more powerful industrial ties.

“Definitely we’re going in that direction in increasing trade, increasing cooperation,” she stated.

Inquired about the timeline for concluding the FTA, Amami stated settlements stay a continuous procedure and for that reason it is challenging to anticipate a particular date for conclusion. She revealed optimism that development might be attained in the near future.

“India has proved that it’s very quick when they want to advance a trade agreement. Minister Piyush Goyal is very proactive on the issue, and we see a lot of advances in that area globally with India recently. So hopefully, we can join this club very soon,” she stated.

Beyond trade, Amami highlighted growing cooperation in between India and Israel in technology-related sectors. She explained a panel conversation on telecoms, cyber security and innovation cooperation as one of the highlights of the occasion and stated both nations have substantial capacity to collaborate in these locations.

“We got to discuss a little bit about cooperation in the age of technology and around telecommunication and cyber. I think it’s a very interesting topic to discuss,” she stated.

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Amami kept in mind that Israel is popular for its abilities in the cyber domain and views India as a relied on and similar partner. She stated cyber cooperation in between the 2 nations is broadening, although there stays substantial scope for more advancement, especially beyond the defence sector where bilateral cooperation is currently well developed.

On expert system (AI), Amami stated India is taking essential actions to welcome emerging innovations and development. She included that cooperation in AI must include both federal governments and economic sectors, revealing hope that India and Israel will continue to deepen cooperation in innovation, cyber security and development in the years ahead.

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