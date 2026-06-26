Consisting of Election Commission chapter in NCERT book is definitely incorrect: TMC’s Saugata Roy

Summary A TMC MP has actually highly slammed the addition of appreciation for the Election Commission in an NCERT Class 9 book, considering it ‘definitely incorrect.’ The book admired India’s electoral procedure as ‘exceptional’ and highlighted the ECI’s efforts to make sure impartiality in spite of obstacles like false information and intimidation. The MP’s objection originates from declared citizen disenfranchisement throughout current elections in West Bengal. Listen to this post in summed up format

ANI Consisting of EC chapter in NCERT book is definitely incorrect: TMC’s Saugata Roy

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress( TMC )MP Saugata Roy on Friday challenged the addition of a description associated to the Election Commission in the NCERT Class 9 Social Science book, calling it definitely incorrect and inappropriate.

Speaking with ANI, Raut stated, “This feels bad. We made many complaints about the functioning of the Election Commission. The way Special Intensive Revision (SIR) happened this time in West Bengal, 27 lakh voters were denied the right to vote. This was wrong… Including this in the NCERT book is absolutely wrong. We condemn this.”

Find out more: NCERT presents area on Emergency in Class IX book for very first time, flags it as ‘Challenge to Democracy’

The remarks followed the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) had actually applauded the Election Commission of India (ECI) in its brand-new Class IX Social Science book, explaining India’s electoral workout as “unparalleled” and stating the constitutional body attempts to make sure elections are performed “impartially” in spite of obstacles such as “misinformation, fake news and intimidation”

The chapter, Elections, in the freshly presented Understanding Society: India and Beyond – Part 1 book, anticipated to reach trainees in the coming days, highlights the scale of India’s electoral procedure and the Election Commission’s function in performing elections throughout the nation.

“India’s electoral exercise is unparalleled, and distinct from those in other parts of the world, with over 96.8 crore eligible voters spread across diverse regions and terrains. The ECI manages this exercise autonomously, ensuring free and fair elections nationwide,” the book checks out

“Despite numerous challenges to conducting free and fair elections, the ECI tries to ensure that elections at multiple levels are carried out impartially,” it included.

While applauding the Election Commission’s operating, the chapter likewise highlights the obstacles associated with performing elections worldwide’s biggest democracy.

A devoted area entitled “Challenges to Free and Fair Elections” stated, “In India, conducting elections for over 96.8 crore (in 2024) voters with thousands of polling stations and hundreds of political parties, spread across diverse regions and socio-economic realities, is a challenging task.”

The book particularly determines false information, phony news and intimidation as significant obstacles dealt with throughout elections.

The book likewise highlights the Election Commission’s efforts to make elections more inclusive under the style “No Voter to Be Left Behind.”

It points out Braille-enabled Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), home ballot for qualified seniors, and numerous digital platforms established by the Commission.

Amongst the efforts noted are the Saksham App for individuals with impairments, the Voter Helpline App, CVIGIL for reporting Model Code of Conduct offenses, ETPBS for service citizens, Suvidha for prospects, ERONET, and Sugam.

Learn more: NCERT clarifies Grade 6 Kannada book title, declines claims of promoting vegetarianism

Trainees are likewise asked to determine reforms presented by the Election Commission for individuals with impairments, service citizens, elderly people, detainees and those under preventive detention.

Trainees are likewise asked to study union politics by determining the alliances that won the Lok Sabha elections in 1977, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024.

< meta material ="cms.article3" name ="cmsei-article3">