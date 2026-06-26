Google lowers Play Store fees for developers, lets them use third-party billing

Google’s loss against Epic Games in court has now resulted in the cutting of its fees for developers publishing apps on the Play Store. Google’s cut has gone from 30% to 10% for a developer’s first $1 million in annual revenue. A billing fee is added to this, if you’re using Google’s billing system. In the US, UK, and EEA, this is set at 5%. This will first be available in the US, the UK, and the European Economic Area on June 30. The full breakdown of the new fees is below.

Developers will also be able to use other billing systems that aren’t Google’s. This will be available “to all developers globally who provide digital services or content to users within the United Kingdom and the European Economic Area, alongside programs in the United States” on June 30, in Australia on September 30, in Japan and Korea on December 31, and in the rest of the world on September 30, 2027.

Google is also introducing new Games Level Up and Apps Experience program guidelines. Apps and games that meet all of these are eligible for reduced rates, as seen below.

These programs will be available from September 30.

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