Hong Kong – SCST attends 10th Global Tourism Economy Forum – Macao 2023 Opening Ceremony (with photo)

SCST attends 10th Global Tourism Economy Forum – Macao 2023 Opening Ceremony (with photo) *****************************************************************************************



The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung, today (September 21) attended the 10th Global Tourism Economy Forum • Macao 2023 Opening Ceremony in Macao at the invitation from the Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Government of Macao Special Administrative Region. With “Destination 2030: Unlocking the Power of Tourism for Business and Development” as the theme, the forum explores sustainable development of the tourism industry, creates and grasps opportunities for tourism development that maintain an equilibrium between the earth and human needs, and enhance common prosperity across the globe.

The forum brought together culture and tourism ministers from various countries and regions, including the Minister of Culture and Tourism, and Honorary Chairman of Global Tourism Economy Forum, Mr Hu Heping, industry leaders, policymakers and scholars.