Hong Kong – Hong Kong films and creative talents make waves in Copenhagen (with photos)

Hong Kong films and creative talents make waves in Copenhagen (with photos)



Create Hong Kong sponsored and the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, London (London ETO) supported the “Making Waves – Navigators of Hong Kong Cinema” in Copenhagen, Denmark from September 15 to 17 (Copenhagen time), showcasing a selection of six Hong Kong films with live Questions and Answers with these films’ creative talents from Hong Kong. The programme was presented by the Hong Kong International Film Festival.



London ETO hosted a reception before the screening of “Mad Fate” to kick-start the film festival, with the presence of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Kingdom of Denmark, Mr Feng Tie; Hong Kong directors Ka Sing-fung and Jack Ng; actors Gordon Lam and Bowie Lam; actress Angela Yuen; and over 80 guests from the local cultural and business sector.



The Director-General of the London ETO, Mr Gilford Law, addressed the audience at the opening ceremony. Mr Law said, “London ETO is proud to support the most compelling line-up ever for a Hong Kong film festival in Denmark. The opening film ‘Mad Fate’ illustrates Hong Kong’s unique and dynamic character as a melting pot of Eastern and Western cultures, where traditional customs and modern lifestyles co-exist harmoniously.”



He remarked that the variety of films in terms of genres and themes in the festival showcased the abundance of Hong Kong’s creative talents. “Their passion is exactly the key for Hong Kong to shine as ‘Hollywood of the East’ and to become a centre for international cultural exchange as underpinned by the 14th National Five-Year Plan,” Mr Law added.



The film festival presented six Hong Kong films to the audience in Copenhagen, namely “Mad Fate”, “Vital Sign”, “Cyber Heist”, “In Broad Daylight”, “Lost Love” and “A Guilty Conscience”. Questions and Answers sessions were held throughout the three-day film festival where Hong Kong creative talents engaged with the local audience.