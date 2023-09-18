Hong Kong – Police National Security Department arrests one man

Police National Security Department arrests one man ***************************************************



The National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force conducted an enforcement operation this morning (September 18) and arrested a 46-year-old man in Hung Hom, for suspected of “doing an act or acts with seditious intention”, contravening Section 9 and 10 of the Crimes Ordinance (Cap. 200).



Investigation revealed that the arrested man was suspected of repeatedly publishing posts with seditious intention on social platforms, with content provoking hatred towards the Central Authorities and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, demanding sanctions against the government officials and inciting the use of violence.

Besides, Police conducted searches at the arrested man’s residence with a court warrant. Some electronic communication devices used to publish seditious messages were seized.

The arrested man is being detained for further enquiries.

Police remind members of the public that “doing an act or acts with seditious intention” is a serious crime. Offenders shall be liable upon conviction to imprisonment for two years on the first conviction. Members of the public are urged not to defy the law.