Hong Kong – Public urged to stay alert during rainstorm

Public urged to stay alert during rainstorm *******************************************



A spokesman for the Development Bureau reminded members of the public to stay alert on the risk of landslides caused by heavy rain as the Red Rainstorm Warning Signal and Thunderstorm Warning are now in effect.



Members of the public are reminded to stay away from slopes under heavy rain. Motorists should avoid driving in hilly areas or parking vehicles in front of slopes. Residents living close to slopes should stay in rooms furthest away from slopes or on high floors if possible. If they witness a landslide, they should leave immediately and call the Police under safe conditions.

Trees and structures may be affected due to a large intake of water into soil and surface layers. Members of the public should therefore remain vigilant when going outdoor, and avoid prolonged stay under trees and structures with signs of concrete spalling.



In addition, members of the public are advised to report any street flooding that comes to their notice by calling the 24-hour drainage hotline on 2300 1110.