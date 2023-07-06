Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected cannabis buds worth about $1.5 million (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected cannabis buds worth about $1.5 million (with photo) **************************************************************************************



​Hong Kong Customs on June 23 seized about 6.6 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds with an estimated market value of about $1.5 million in Kwai Chung.



Through risk assessment, Customs on that day inspected two air parcels, declared as carrying candies and arriving in Hong Kong from the United States, at a warehouse of a logistics company in Kwai Chung. Upon inspection, Customs officers found that both parcels had suspected cannabis buds concealed inside. The batch of dangerous drugs was packed in zip lock bags which were mix-loaded with candies.



After a follow-up investigation, Customs officers today (July 5) conducted a controlled delivery operation in Ho Man Tin and arrested a 17-year-old youth suspected to be connected with the case.



An investigation is ongoing.



Customs reminds members of the public to stay alert and not to participate in drug trafficking activities for monetary return. They must not accept hiring or delegation from another party to carry controlled items into and out of Hong Kong. They are also reminded not to carry unknown items for other people, nor to release their personal data or home address to others for receiving parcels or goods.



Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, cannabis, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) are classified as dangerous drugs. Importation of products (including food or drinks) containing cannabis, THC or CBD into Hong Kong is prohibited unless the relevant provisions in the Ordinance are complied with. In order to avoid breaching the law inadvertently, special attention should be paid to the packaging labels of those products.



Trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.



Young people should especially pay attention to the fact that drug trafficking is a serious criminal offence. Criminal conviction will result in grave repercussions for their future and they should not take risks in the hope that they will not be caught.



Customs will continue to step up enforcement actions against drug trafficking activities through air cargo, postal parcel and express courier channels, as well as maintaining close contact with Hongkong Post and the logistics industries, with a view to intercepting the inflow of drugs to Hong Kong.



Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002).