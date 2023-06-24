Hong Kong – SCS to lead Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments to Mainland for study and duty visit

SCS to lead Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments to Mainland for study and duty visit ******************************************************************************************



The Secretary for the Civil Service, Mrs Ingrid Yeung, will lead a delegation of more than 20 Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments to Beijing and Zhejiang Province tomorrow (June 25) for a study programme and duty visit.

In the light of the full resumption of normal travel between Hong Kong and the Mainland, and the full resumption to normalcy of society, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government has been actively striving the early organisation of a delegation of Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments to study, train and pay visits on the Mainland following the one in 2018. This group study activity, which has the largest number of participants ever, is of great significance and sets a good example to the civil service in attaching great importance to national studies.

The trip aims to enable the most senior colleagues in the civil service of the HKSAR Government to reinforce their understanding of the country’s important policies and future development strategies through the study programme and duty visit, which will help them formulate and implement policies and initiatives to foster Hong Kong’s integration into national development.

The delegation will attend national studies at the National Academy of Governance in Beijing, and proceed to Zhejiang Province for duty visit on June 27 to obtain a deeper understanding of the practical experience of grassroots governance and common prosperity, as well as the preparatory work for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

The delegation will depart Hangzhou for Hong Kong on June 30.