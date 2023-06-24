Hong Kong – CE expresses sorrow over passing of Sir Yang Ti-liang

CE expresses sorrow over passing of Sir Yang Ti-liang *****************************************************



The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, today (June 24) expressed deep condolences on the passing of Sir Yang Ti-liang, former Chief Justice and former non-official member of the Executive Council.



“Sir Ti-liang was a luminary in Hong Kong’s legal community and had made exemplary contributions to upholding the rule of law and to Hong Kong society. He served as the Chief Justice from 1988 to 1996, and was the first Chinese person holding the most senior post in the Judiciary before Hong Kong’s return to the motherland. After the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Sir Ti-liang was appointed as an non-official member of the Executive Council, and provided valuable counsel to the HKSAR Government on governance.



“Sir Ti-liang has all along been committed to the community of Hong Kong and has made dedicated contributions to the development of charitable affairs and higher education. His eminent contributions will be remembered for a long time. He was awarded the Grand Bauhinia Medal by the HKSAR Government in 1999.”



“I express sorrow over the passing of Sir Ti-liang. On behalf of the HKSAR Government, I extend my deepest condolences to his family,” Mr Lee said.