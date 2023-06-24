Marcelino appointed as OM coach

Olympique de Marseille announces the signing of Marcelino as coach.

WEBWIRE – Friday, June 23, 2023

Having passed through numerous historic clubs, Marcelino Garca Toral has carved out a reputation thanks to his tactical acumen and the trophies he has won over the course of his career. With Valencia, he notably won the Copa del Rey against FC Barcelona in 2019 and took the club to the Champions League during his two seasons. In 2021, again against the Catalan club, he enabled Athletic Club Bilbao to add a Spanish Super Cup to their honors, the Basque clubs first trophy since 1984.

Advocating collective organization and vertical play, Marcelino is recognized for the work ethic and demanding standards he instills in his teams. He has won the title of best coach in the Spanish league three times, most recently in 2018.

Javier Ribalta, sporting director of OM: Marcelinos arrival fits with the desire to give continuity to the clubs project. Our numerous discussions have shown shared determination and understanding. His expertise and personality meet the demands of the highest level. His experience will also be a considerable asset in strengthening the work undertaken last season.

Marcelino, OM coach: I want to thank Olympique de Marseille for the trust placed in me. Our discussions about the team and the project have encouraged reflection in making an informed and considered decision. Along with my entire staff, we are convinced by the project. I understand the responsibility that this mission represents and our commitment will be total.

Olympique de Marseille welcomes Marcelino.