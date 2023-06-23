Subaru Launches Fifth Annual Corporate Impact Report

WEBWIRE – Thursday, June 22, 2023

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today released its 2022 Corporate Impact Report, detailing for the fifth year how they share the love with their customers, employees, environment, and community. One highlight not included within the report is the recent announcement that Points of Light has named Subaru a 2023 Civic 50 Honoree, recognizing the automaker as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in America, for the third consecutive year.

Wed like to thank our retailers, employees, partners, and the entire Subaru family for helping us achieve and exceed our impact goals in 2022, as well as for providing the inspiration to accomplish even more together in the future, said Tadashi Tady Yoshida, Chairman and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc.

The Subaru Corporate Impact Report details the ways in which SOA exemplified their mission to be More Than a Car Company throughout the 2022 calendar year. Compiled as a result of broadened data collection and disclosure efforts, the report shares the who, what, where, when, and why of the automakers efforts to positively impact every individual its work reaches from new car buyers to longtime owners to retailers and partners, as well as those in the communities where Subaru employees live and work.

At Subaru we take it to heart when saying we are More Than a Car Company, and know it comes with the responsibility of living out our pledge with a commitment to improving the world around us, said Jeff Walters, President and COO of Subaru of America, Inc.

The Subaru Love Promise is the focal point of the report, extending into five pillars: Subaru Loves to Care, Subaru Loves the Earth, Subaru Loves to Help, Subaru Loves Learning, and Subaru Loves Pets. Milestones reached in 2022 include more than $1.9 million in philanthropic gifts to nonprofits in the Camden, New Jersey community where SOA is based, and over 10,000 hours employees spent volunteering across the nation.

