Outdoor Cap Is Named To PPAI Top100

Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) named Outdoor Cap #25 in the PPAI Top 100 which lists their top industry leaders.

The PPAI 100 is a prestigious industry award chosen from the 14,000 distributors and suppliers that are members of the organization, narrowed down to 200 selected to apply. They take into account the previous year revenue, growth, industry faith, professional development, responsibility, innovation, employee happiness, and online presence, with revenue being the primary factor. This inaugural year was announced at the North American Leadership Conference on June 6, in Washington, D.C.

PPAI stated that, “Placement on the yearly PPAI 100 will become the highest recognition PPAI bestows on its most exemplary member companies.”

Jamie Jeter, our Head of Sales, Promotional Products, said, “To be recognized by an industry platform like PPAI is a huge accomplishment and something we are honored to hear. Outdoor Cap employees work hard every day. To take a cap from conception to shipping is no small feat. It takes teamwork, expertise, attention to detail and true grit. Recognition like this inspires us to keep going, to strive hard, to never give up and to keep crafting the future. Thank you, PPAI! We are grateful!”

About Outdoor Cap Company, Inc.

Outdoor Cap Company, Inc. has serviced the needs of the headwear industry for over 40 years. Established in 1977, we have grown to over 400 employees. We service 14,000 customers across multiple channels in the Team, Promotional Products, and the Hunting & Fishing retail markets. We have established ourselves as one of the largest and most respected headwear suppliers in the United States by combining work ethic and integrity with innovative resources and processes. We strive to offer exceptional customer service throughout every step of the buying process. With our extended license holdings, we are capable of selling and distributing headwear for over 100 brands. Additionally, we have developed several brands specific to Outdoor Cap in order to better serve our customers. Our corporate offices are based in Bentonville, Arkansas. We also have 3 distribution centers located in Arkansas, California, and Texas.