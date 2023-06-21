White Rock Que, One of DFW’s Best Charity Events, Announces 10th Annual Competition & Fundraiser

DALLAS – June 20, 2023 – PRLog — White Rock Que (https://www.whiterockque.com/) (WRQ), voted one of the Best Charity Events in DFW in 2022, is set to host its 10th annual event on October 14, 2023 after its most successful year to date in 2022. All proceeds from the annual barbeque competition go to Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center (https://www.dallasrapecrisis.org/) (DARCC), whose mission is to engage and educate communities to prevent sexual violence and to support survivors and their loved ones as they heal and thrive. Sponsorships (https://www.whiterockque.com/ partners) for the 2023 event are now available to allow organizations to be a part of WRQ’s mission to “Eat Well and Make a Difference” and get recognition as part of one of the best events of the year.

WRQ started as a small backyard barbeque competition among friends. When a series of sexual assaults in the Lake Highlands area in 2013 directly impacted one of the WRQ founders, the group of neighbors saw first-hand the support DARCC provides for survivors, families, and friends. These barbeque-loving friends decided to turn their neighborhood competition into an event that makes an impact.

As a nod to these roots, the theme for the 10th annual fundraiser is Backyard BBQ to celebrate how it all started. The event has outgrown the backyard and is now generously hosted by Oak Highlands Brewery (https://www.oakhighlandsbrewery.com/ ) (OHB), where more than 1,500 attendees will enjoy craft beer, live music and award-winning barbeque.

“WRQ is a fun event with an important purpose. It brings attention to an issue that many people are affected by, but few are comfortable talking about. The goal of WRQ is to bring awareness, normalize conversations and raise funds that enable DARCC to continue their work,” said Lizzie Pierce, board chair for Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center, co-founder of White Rock Que and survivor. “The incredible support we get from the sponsors, hosts, cooks, attendees, and donors shows survivors of sexual violence that they have an entire community of people here to support them.”

Last year’s WRQ event raised $125,000 for DARCC. The money raised helps DARCC provide support where and when survivors can most benefit from it, build more resources, and expand advocacy and education further throughout the greater Dallas area.

In Texas, an estimated two in five women and one in five men will experience sexual violence[1]. DARCC, the only independent rape crisis center in Dallas County, offers counseling, crisis intervention, and clinical and legal advocacy for those whose lives have been affected by sexual violence.

If you would like to sponsor White Rock Que 2023: Backyard BBQ, please contact info@whiterockque.com. Sponsorships are available now. Tickets to attend WRQ will be available this summer. Follow @whiterockque (https://www.instagram.com/ whiterockque/) on Instagram for updates.

