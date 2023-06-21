Charles Froelick Discusses Rick Bartow at the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian

Charles Froelick is the owner of Froelick Gallery in Portland Oregon and will discuss his unique and longstanding professional and personal relationship with First California artist Rick Bartow. Says Froelick, “In 1991 I moved to Portland, Oregon, and in 1992 I met Rick Bartow. By 1995 I opened my own gallery and began representing Rick’s work, collaborating closely on all aspects of his career for the remainder of his life. When Rick’s health began to fail, I assisted in establishing his legal Trusts to carry his legacy forward after his passing and represented the Bartow Trusts from 2016 to 2023″.

Currently, Froelick Gallery represents Rick Bartow’s secondary market, The Moon and Dog Press, and Master Printer Seiichi Hiroshima of Tokyo. This collection includes Bartow’s two hundred-plus drypoint titles. Hiroshima printed Bartow’s drypoint/intaglio editions and monotypes. Besides running his gallery, Froelick is an active member of the Portland arts community. He served as a board member and chair at the Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, the Portland Art Dealers Association, and the Friends of the Gilkey Center for Graphic Arts at the Portland Art Museum. Charles Froelick also served on the Regional Arts & Culture Council’s Public Art Advisory Committee in Portland, Oregon.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Time: 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Cost: Free Event

VENUE

704 Camino Lejo

Santa Fe, NM

Phone: (505) 982-4636

