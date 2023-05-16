Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Tuen Mun (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Tuen Mun (with photo)

Police today (May 15) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Tuen Mun.

Lau Dik-wah, aged 28, went missing after he left his residence on King Sau Lane in the small hours on June 29, 2022.

He is about 1.75 metres tall, 70 kilograms in weight and of medium build. He has a long face with yellow complexion and short black hair.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of New Territories South on 3661 1176 or 9628 8423 or email to rmpu-nts-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.