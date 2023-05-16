Hong Kong – CHP investigates outbreak of acute gastroenteritis at kindergarten in Tseung Kwan O

CHP investigates outbreak of acute gastroenteritis at kindergarten in Tseung Kwan O ***********************************************************************************



The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health (DH) is today (May 15) investigating an outbreak of acute gastroenteritis (AGE) at a kindergarten in Tseung Kwan O, and hence reminded the public and management of institutions to maintain personal and environmental hygiene against AGE.

The outbreak involves 20 students, comprising 12 males and eight females aged 3 to 5. Eight of them sought medical attention and none required hospitalisation. All patients are in stable condition.

According to the CHP’s epidemiological investigation, one of the students in the outbreak had developed symptoms including abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhoea on May 9. Other students developed symptoms including abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhoea from May 10 to 14. The CHP also confirmed that the affected students did not consume common food or meal boxes, and the investigation results revealed that there was an outbreak of AGE in the affected school, with a higher chance of person-to-person transmission or environmental contamination. The chance of involving food poisoning is relatively low.

Officers of the CHP have conducted a site visit and provided health advice to the staff of the school concerning proper and thorough disinfection, proper disposal of vomitus, and personal and environmental hygiene. The school has been put under medical surveillance.

Investigations are ongoing.

A spokesman for the CHP advised members of the public to take heed of the following preventive measures against gastroenteritis:



Ensure proper personal hygiene;

Wash hands thoroughly before handling food and eating, after using the toilet or after changing diapers;

Wear gloves when disposing of vomitus or faecal matter, and wash hands afterwards;

Clean and disinfect contaminated areas or items promptly and thoroughly with diluted household bleach (by adding one part of bleach containing 5.25 per cent sodium hypochlorite to 49 parts of water). Wash hands thoroughly afterwards;

As alcohol does not effectively kill some viruses e.g. norovirus, alcohol-based handrub should not substitute hand hygiene with liquid soap and water;

Maintain good indoor ventilation;

Pay attention to food hygiene;

Use separate utensils to handle raw and cooked food;

Avoid food that is not thoroughly cooked;

Drink boiled water; and

Do not patronise unlicensed food premises or food stalls.



The public may visit the CHP’s website (www.chp.gov.hk) or call the DH’s Health Education Infoline (2833 0111) for more information.