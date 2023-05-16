Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected liquid cocaine worth about $8 million at airport (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected liquid cocaine worth about $8 million at airport (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



​Hong Kong Customs yesterday (May 14) seized about 10 kilograms of suspected liquid cocaine with an estimated market value of about $8 million at Hong Kong International Airport.

A 66-year-old male passenger yesterday arrived in Hong Kong from Sao Paulo, Brazil, via Paris, France. During customs clearance, Customs officers found 17 pieces of bed sheets, soaked with suspected liquid cocaine with a total weight of about 10kg, inside his checked-in suitcase. The man was subsequently arrested.

After a follow-up investigation, Customs officers today (May 15) further arrested a 54-year-old woman in Tin Shui Wai suspected to be connected with the case.

An investigation is ongoing.

Following the resumption of normal travel and exchanges with the Mainland and other parts of the world, the number of visitors to Hong Kong has been increasing steadily. Customs will continue to apply a risk assessment approach and focus on selecting passengers from high-risk regions for clearance to combat transnational drug trafficking activities.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.

Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk).