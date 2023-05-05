Janga Bussaja Releases New Book

In the year 2022, the author embarked on a sojourn to the Antiracist Research Center, situated in Boston University, to pen this insightful piece. The book delivers an astute an analytical appraisal of the current state of antiracism, while the author suggests a novel approach for advocating antiracism.

The book asserts that the prevailing approach of antiracism is insufficient in dismantling systemic racism and is inherently inadequate. This assertion is corroborated by various recent events, including the assault on the Capitol, the reversal of Roe v. Wade, and acts of domestic terrorism perpetrated by white supremacists.

Multimillion-dollar contributions have been generously donated or pledged in the crusade against systemic racism, following the passing of Mr. George Floyd, with Antiracism spearheading the ideological combat. Among the philanthropic pledges, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey vowed to grant a staggering $10 million to the Antiracist Research Center to “inform and fuel much needed and overdue policy change.. However, the author harbors a profound repulsion towards the notion of employing additional supplication to effect change and, instead, espouses the notion of ensuring responsibility among those who have borne the burden of systemic racism, to comprehend it entirely and render it impotent.

Furthermore, according to Statista.com, The rate of fatal police shootings among Black Americans was much higher than that for any other ethnicity, standing at 5.9 fatal shootings per million of the population per year between 2015 and January 2023. Despite the initiatives taken to combat systematic racism since Mr. Floyds untimely demise, black individuals continue to be unjustly executed by law enforcement, indicating that antiracist measures have yet to prove effective.

Disputation on the Power & Efficacy of Antiracism constitutes a timely and provocative contribution to the ongoing discourse about antiracism, and is a must-read for anyone with an interest in advancing social justice and equality.

Janga Bussaja

Beaumont Texas, USA

