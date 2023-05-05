Daniel Covert Named College Unit Director at Northwestern Mutual-Chesterfield

As a college unit director, he will coach and lead a team of college financial representatives who are participating in the firms nationally top-rated internship program. Covert will continue to serve as a financial advisor and on the firms leadership team.

As a young advisor starting right out of college, Daniel has really excelled. He has not only been one of the top young advisors in the firm, but he has also grown into a very talented leader. We are super excited that he is taking on the role of a College Unit Director at The Zara Group and will be instrumental in developing the next generation of advisors to serve our community, said Jim Zara CLU, ChFC, managing director, of Northwestern Mutual-Chesterfield.

Covert joined Northwestern Mutual in 2019. He graduated from Maryville University in Chesterfield, MO in 2019 with a bachelors degree in Sports Business Management, and played on Maryvilles baseball team.

Daniels passion for helping others realize whats possible is now carrying over to the young professionals that will be the future of our office. His energy, character and integrity will help to maintain the huge impact we have on the community and remain the #1 college internship program for financial professionals in the country, said Coverts mentor, Christian Henley, CFP, CLU, ChFC, RICP, MBA and wealth management advisor and field director.

Since 1997 the companys financial representative internship program was named by Vault.com the #1 internship for students seeking careers in the financial services industry.

About Northwestern Mutual

