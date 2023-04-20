RE/MAX Platinum Realty Recognized for 2022 Sales Volume

Actual sales volume was $310,812,346, averaging more than $4.44 million per agent.

I want to thank our associates and staff for being among the most productive real estate professionals in the RE/MAX network, said Broker-Owner Bryan Guentner. I also want to take this opportunity to thank our clients for trusting us with their real estate transactions, one of the most important decisions they will ever make. We are sincerely grateful.

RE/MAX Platinum Realty is among the top 1 percent of all real estate brokerages in the United States and among the top 6 percent of all RE/MAX brokerages worldwide. The company offers full-service real estate solutions, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, RE/MAX Platinum Realty leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.

###