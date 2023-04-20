Emagine Batavia’s High Roller Room To Be First In The U.S. To Offer Spark® Interactive Scoring Experience For Duckpin Social® Bowling

Spark engages every segment of entertainment seekers with software-driven technology and innovation that surrounds the bowler in a mesmerizing one-of-a-kind experience. Spark games introduce new targets and rules, giving bowlers of all ages and skill levels a chance to play in an engaging new way. Sparks dynamic content keeps the experience fresh frame after frame with an ever-expanding library of interactive Sync games.

How it works: Guests can select their Spark experience directly on their Sync tablets, choosing from more than 15 animation themes and even projecting their own photos onto the lane. Sparks exclusive Heads-Up Display projects scores and stats directly on the lanes. Guests are able to score by hitting targets on the lanes as well as pins.

We are all about innovation, entertainment, and providing an exemplary experience at Emagine. Our High Roller Room will deliver on all those elements with the Spark and Duckpin Social bowling experience and full suite of amenities planned for Emagine Batavia, stated Paul Glantz, Chairman and Co-Founder of Emagine Entertainment. The Spark experience is a tech-savvy innovation to bowling. Its an amazing enhancement for family activities, date nights, birthday parties, and group and corporate outings looking for engaging ways to create social connections, added Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine Entertainment.

Emagine Entertainment, announced in February another exclusive feature at Emagine Batavia with the Super EMX auditorium, which will be the largest movie theatre screen in Illinois with a 96-foot screen. The 4K laser-projected image will be paired with a Dolby Atmos immersive sound system with 70 channels of sound to create the most remarkable moviegoing experience in the marketplace today.

The venue, formally the Randall 15 IMAX, was purchased by Emagine back in the Spring of 2020 along with theatres in Saginaw, MI, Noblesville, IN and Portage, IN. The building is currently being renovated and will be completely transformed into a luxurious and upscale movie theatre set to open June 1, 2023.

Emagine Batavia along with Batavia United Way will host a Grand Opening Party on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 6:00pm. Tickets to this event are $65 each and can be purchased by visiting BataviaUnitedWay.org. Guests will enjoy hors doeuvres, an open bar, photo opportunities, unlimited concessions, live entertainment, and a variety of films. All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to Batavia United Way to support their efforts in the community.

Emagine Batiavia is scheduled to open to the public on June 1. Featured films and upcoming showtimes will be announced soon on Emagines website. Birthday party and private rental bookings are currently available for Emagine Batavia. Inquire at Emagine-Entertainment.com.

Emagine Entertainment, the 9th largest theatre chain in North America, designs each of its theatres to provide luxury, upscale features and amenities that raise the bar on out-of-home entertainment. Headquartered in Troy, MI, Emagine operates 28 theatres in five states.

