Hong Kong – FEHD raids unlicensed cold store in North District (with photo)

FEHD raids unlicensed cold store in North District (with photo) ***************************************************************



The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) in the small hours of today (April 20) raided an unlicensed cold store in Ping Che, North District.

During the operation, the FEHD arrested one person and initiated procedures on prosecution for the suspected operation of an unlicensed cold store, and found about 16 090 kilograms of chilled poultry and game with official health certificates on the premises. In addition, about 70kg of chilled cut poultry and offal without official health certificates were seized for disposal.

Under the Food Business Regulation, the maximum penalty for operating an unlicensed cold store is a fine of $50,000 and six months’ imprisonment upon conviction.

“We will continue our stringent enforcement action against unlicensed food business to safeguard food safety and public health,” an FEHD spokesman said.

Members of the public can report any suspected illegal food business activities by calling the FEHD hotline at 2868 0000.