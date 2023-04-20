Hong Kong – EPD highly concerned about industrial accident at West Kowloon Transfer Station

EPD highly concerned about industrial accident at West Kowloon Transfer Station *******************************************************************************



The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) is highly concerned about an industrial accident at the West Kowloon Transfer Station (WKTS) that occurred today (April 20), which resulted in the injury of a worker.

The 49-year-old injured male worker was hired by the subcontractor of the WKTS service contractor. At around 8.40am today, the worker’s hand was injured by a machine while he was working in the WKTS. He was sent to Princess Margaret Hospital for medical treatment.

The EPD immediately deployed staff to the scene and the hospital after the incident to obtain details of the accident and understand the condition of the injured. The EPD extended sympathies to the family members of the injured worker and provided them with appropriate assistance. It is noted that the WKTS contractor and subcontractor will give an ex-gratia relief payment to the injured worker.

The EPD is very concerned about the accident and has requested the contractor and subcontractor to fully co-operate with the Labour Department in its investigation. The EPD has also requested the contractor to submit an incident report for the department’s follow-up investigation.

The EPD has been closely monitoring the contractor’s operation and safety. In addition to regular inspections on the subcontractor’s operation and occupational safety, the contractor also provides training on machinery operation and safety for subcontractors.