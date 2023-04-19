Hong Kong – Tender for re-opening of 10-year Government Bonds under Institutional Bond Issuance Programme to be held on April 26

Tender for re-opening of 10-year Government Bonds under Institutional Bond Issuance Programme to be held on April 26 ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority:

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), as representative of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government (HKSAR Government), announced today (April 19) that a tender of three-year Government Bonds (Bonds) through the re-opening of existing 10-year Government Bond issue 10GB2601 under the Institutional Bond Issuance Programme will be held on April 26, 2023 (Wednesday), for settlement on April 27, 2023 (Thursday).



An additional amount of HK$5.0 billion of the outstanding 10-year Bonds (issue no. 10GB2601) will be on offer. The Bonds will mature on January 21, 2026 and will carry interest at the rate of 1.68 per cent per annum payable semi-annually in arrears. The Indicative Pricings of the Bonds on April 19, 2023 are 95.79 with an annualised yield of 3.322 per cent.



Under the Institutional Bond Issuance Programme, tender is open only to Recognized Dealers which are appointed as Primary Dealers. Anyone wishing to apply for the Bonds on offer can do so through any of the Primary Dealers on the current published list, which can be obtained from the Hong Kong Government Bonds website at www.hkgb.gov.hk. Each tender must be for an amount of HK$50,000 or integral multiples thereof.



Tender results will be published on the HKMA’s website, the Hong Kong Government Bonds website, the Refinitiv screen (HKGBINDEX), and Bloomberg (GBHK ) not later than 3pm on the tender day.

HKSAR Government Institutional Bond Issuance Programme Tender Information

Tender information of re-opening of 10-year Government Bonds under the Institutional Bond Issuance Programme:



Issue number : 10GB2601 (Re-open) Stock code : 4230 (HKGB 1.68 2601) Tender date and time : April 26, 2023 (Wednesday)

9.30am to 10.30am Issue and settlement date for tender amount : April 27, 2023 (Thursday Amount on offer : HK$5.0 billion Maturity : Three years Remaining maturity : Approximately 2.74 years Maturity date : January 21, 2026 Interest rate : 1.68% p.a. payable semi-annually in arrears Interest payment dates : July 21, 2023

January 22, 2024

July 22, 2024

January 21, 2025

July 21, 2025

January 21, 2026 Method of tender : Competitive tender Tender amount : Each competitive tender must be for an amount of HK$50,000 or integral multiples thereof. Any tender applications for the Bonds must be submitted through a Primary Dealer on the current published list.



The accrued interest to be paid by successful bidders on the issue date (April 27, 2023) for the tender amount is HK$209.42 per minimum denomination of HK$50,000.



(The accrued interest to be paid for tender amount exceeding HK$50,000 may not be exactly equal to the figures calculated from the accrued interest per minimum denomination of HK$50,000 due to rounding). Other details : Please see Information Memorandum available on the Hong Kong Government Bonds website at www.hkgb.gov.hk or approach Primary Dealers. Expected commencement date of dealing on

the Stock Exchange

of Hong Kong Limited : The tender amount is fully fungible with the existing 10GB2601 (Stock code: 4230) listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Price/Yield Table of the Government Bonds at tender for reference* only:

Yield-to-Maturity Price Yield-to-Maturity Price 2.322 98.34 3.322 95.80 2.372 98.21 3.372 95.68 2.422 98.08 3.422 95.56 2.472 97.95 3.472 95.43 2.522 97.83 3.522 95.31 2.572 97.70 3.572 95.18 2.622 97.57 3.622 95.06 2.672 97.44 3.672 94.94 2.722 97.32 3.722 94.82 2.772 97.19 3.772 94.69 2.822 97.06 3.822 94.57 2.872 96.93 3.872 94.45 2.922 96.81 3.922 94.33 2.972 96.68 3.972 94.20 3.022 96.56 4.022 94.08 3.072 96.43 4.072 93.96 3.122 96.30 4.122 93.84 3.172 96.18 4.172 93.72 3.222 96.05 4.222 93.60 3.272 95.93 4.272 93.48 3.322 95.80 4.322 93.36

* Disclaimer: The information provided here is for reference only. Although extreme care has been taken to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up-to-date, the HKMA does not warrant that all, or any part of, the information provided is accurate in all respects. You are encouraged to conduct your own enquiries to verify any particular piece of information provided on it. The HKMA shall not be liable for any loss or damage suffered as a result of any use or reliance on any of the information provided here.