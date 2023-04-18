Viola Law Firm Now Offering Guidance on Different Types of Child Custody and How to Resolve Custody and Visitation Disputes on Their Website

Viola Law Firm PC, a leading family law firm in San Mateo, CA, has published a helpful guideline for California residents on different types of child custody and how divorcing couples can resolve child custody and visitation disputes.

According to Lawrence S. Viola, a senior attorney at the firm, any divorce or separation that involves children is often accompanied by child custody and visitation matters. In the state of California, just like in many parts of the world, family law presumes that a child’s best interests are usually served by regular contact with both parents.

The court, however, considers all the facts of a case before deciding the best custody arrangement for the child. Viola further describes four types of child custody which include joint physical custody, sole physical custody, joint legal custody, and sole legal custody.

“Couples seeking to divorce in a case where a child or children are involved required to agree on the important matter of child custody and visitation frequency,” says attorney Viola. “If you can’t agree, then a judge will make the decision depending on factors such as the age of the child, parents’ relationship, how each parent relates to the child, and living arrangements to ensure the child’s safety and stability.”

Attorney Viola further describes several ways that couples can use to resolve child custody and visitation disputes. Some of the suggestions offered include mediation when the couple is divorcing amicably and enlisting the services of a mediator or experienced child custody lawyer. They can also involve the court if they fail to come to a mutual agreement.

Couples are also reminded that the court always gives a judgment based on the best interest of the children regardless of how much one or both parties profess to love their children. Seeking the help of a child custody lawyer is always important early in the divorce process to avoid disrupting the child’s normal life.

