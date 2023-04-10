Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Tuen Mun

Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident in Tuen Mun this morning (April 9) in which a 60-year-old woman died.



At 5.56 am, a light goods vehicle driven by a 38-year-old man was travelling along Tuen Hop Street towards Tuen Mun Ferry Pier. When approaching the junction with Tuen Mun Heung Sze Wui Road, it reportedly knocked down the 60-year-old woman who was crossing the road.

Sustaining serious head injuries, the woman was rushed to Tuen Mun Hospital in unconscious state and was certified dead at 9.42pm.



The driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death and is being detained for enquiries.

Investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, New Territories North is underway.



Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 3800.