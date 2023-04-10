SWISS opens new-look Non-Schengen Lounge at Zurich Airport

Zurich Airport – WEBWIRE – Friday, April 7, 2023

SWISS is reopening its Non-Schengen Lounge in Zurich Airports Terminal D. Extending over 650 square metres, the fully refurbished lounge offers travellers a comfortable retreat with appealing views of the airports apron activity and the Alps beyond. The lounge is available to all Business Class and First Class travellers along with Senators and HON Circle members of SWISS and the Lufthansa Group, and Business Class travellers on further Star Alliance airlines.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is further expanding its range of lounge facilities at Zurich Airport with the opening of the newly-refurbished SWISS Non-Schengen Lounge in the D Gates area. The lounge is located within the airports transfer zone, and offers its visitors a wide range of attractions over its 650 square metres. With spectacular views of the airport apron and the distant Alps, travellers can enjoy a broad selection of food and drinks in superior yet comfortable surrounds as they wait for their departing flight.

Existing lounge concept expanded

I am delighted that we can again offer our travellers in Zurich Airports non-Schengen zone a lounge experience with outstanding service quality that fully meets all our premium aspirations and caters to the diverse needs of our customers, says SWISS Head of Brand Experience Julia Hillenbrand. With its colours and its materials, our restyled lounge gives our guests a new and enhanced sense of comfort and well-being.

The new lounges concept blends design facets of the existing SWISS lounges with new accents and top-quality materials. Bright wood features combine with discreet Swiss slate elements and soft claret tones to welcome the visitor and provide a warm ambience that invites the traveller to stay, rest and enjoy. The combination of natural elements and muted colours is also in harmony with the SWISS Senses design.

Zoned to guests needs

The new lounge features various zones to meet its visitors varying wishes and needs. The bistro offers a wide range of food and beverages, with meals freshly prepared on-site with a particular focus on fresh, healthy and varied cuisine. A further lounge zone offers the opportunity to work without disturbance or distraction, with three closed workstations and three open workplaces for maximum productivity. And for visitors seeking simply to relax and recuperate, the rest zone provides an optimum ambience to do so with its comfortable wing chairs. Showers are also available for anyone wishing to freshen up before their flight.

The SWISS Non-Schengen Lounge at Zurich Airport is open daily from 05:30 to 22:00, and can accommodate up to 160 guests. The lounge is available to all Business Class and First Class travellers along with Senators and HON Circle members of SWISS and the Lufthansa Group, and Business Class travellers on further Star Alliance airlines.