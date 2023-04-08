Hong Kong – SED to visit Zhejiang and Shanghai

SED to visit Zhejiang and Shanghai **********************************



The Secretary for Education, Dr Choi Yuk-lin, will depart on Monday (April 10) for Zhejiang and Shanghai to learn about their developments in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) and early childhood education as well as teacher training.



Dr Choi will call on officials of Zhejiang Province and Shanghai Municipality to exchange views on education interflow and co-operation.



During the visit to Zhejiang, Dr Choi will call at the China Academy of Art, Zhejiang Shuren University, Hangzhou Normal University, Alibaba Group, etc. She will also visit Anji County to study the Anji Play for early childhood education.



Dr Choi will depart for Shanghai on the evening of April 12 to visit East China Normal University and Shanghai Normal University the following day. She will also meet Hong Kong youths stationed in Shanghai.

​ Dr Choi will return to Hong Kong at night on April 13. During her absence, the Under Secretary for Education, Mr Sze Chun-fai, will be the Acting Secretary for Education.