Hong Kong – Nine persons sentenced for violating anti-epidemic regulations

Nine persons sentenced for violating anti-epidemic regulations **************************************************************



The Department of Health (DH) today (April 6) announced that a total of nine persons were sentenced by the Magistrates’ Courts in the past week (March 30 to April 5) for violating the Prevention and Control of Disease Regulation (Cap. 599A).

The nine cases involved seven men and two women aged between 23 and 67. They were sentenced to imprisonment for up to eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, or a fine of up to $10,000 by the Magistrates’ Courts.

The DH will continue its actions against those who have breached the relevant regulations earlier.