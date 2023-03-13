Hong Kong – Content Development Scheme for Streaming Platforms opens for application

Content Development Scheme for Streaming Platforms opens for application ************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Film Development Council:



The Content Development Scheme for Streaming Platforms under the Film Development Fund is open for application from today (March 13) to June 12. The Scheme aims to nurture cross-sectoral production teams and expand new distribution markets for the Hong Kong film industry by producing high-quality streaming platform content.



The Chairman of the Hong Kong Film Development Council, Dr Wilfred Wong, said, “The Scheme provides subsidies for local teams to develop scripts and produce pilots for streaming platform content. We hope that through participation in the Scheme, participating teams would be able to develop an acumen to create, produce and market cinematic content from an international perspective, creating a new market for Hong Kong content.”



The Scheme will be conducted through a competition to recruit participating teams to develop content of mini-series for broadcasting on streaming platforms. Shortlisted teams will enter phase two of the competition and each will receive $0.6 million to $1.2 million as script development fee for developing the full scripts of the entire mini-series. Subject to the quality of the proposals, not more than four teams will be selected to enter phase three, with each receiving $4.5 million to produce the first or first two episodes of the series as pilot episodes. Together with the script development fee, each final winning team will be awarded a total of up to $5.7 million.



Details of the Scheme and the application form are available on the website of the Hong Kong Film Development Council (www.fdc.gov.hk/en/scs).