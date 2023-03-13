Hong Kong – Pok Oi Hospital announces incident reported to police regarding drug trolley power cable damage

Pok Oi Hospital announces incident reported to police regarding drug trolley power cable damage ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

The spokesman for the Pok Oi Hospital (POH) announced an incident reported to police regarding a drug trolley power cable damage yesterday (March 12):

The POH received report from a mixed specialty ward yesterday. A nurse sustained injury due to suspected electric shock from a damaged computer power cable installed on a drug trolley, when dispensing drug early yesterday morning. The POH has arranged inspection to the drug trolley concerned yesterday. During the inspection, it was found that the power cable has unusual damage.

The hospital is very concerned about the incident and has reported to the police last night. The hospital will fully co-operate in the investigation. The hospital will take all practicable measures, including conducting inspection to other drug trolleys, to ensure the safety of patients and staff members.

The staff concerned is being treated in the hospital due to arm numbness and is in stable condition. The hospital expressed sympathy for the injured staff and will provide all necessary care and support to the staff.

The POH has reported the incident to the Hospital Authority (HA) Head Office via the Advance Incident Reporting System. All other HA clusters will be alerted about the incident and are advised to take necessary actions to follow up. The incident will also be reported to the Labour Department.