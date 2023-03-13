SMC Corporation Exhibits at ConAgg-IFPE in Las Vegas, March 14-18

SMC is committed to automation, safety enhancement, and “Smart” components focusing on the Asphalt, Concrete, Fluid Power, Machine Tool, Material Handling, Mining, Motion Control, and Utilities industries with U.S. domestic engineering, manufacturing, inventory and hands-on sales and technical support.

SMC will exhibit automation products focused on safety and controls:

JSXFA 2-Port Dust Collector Jet Pulse Valve – is rated for 10 million cycles for extended longevity in reverse jet dust collector baghouse applications

EX600 Wireless Fieldbus Communication for EtherNet/IPTM Protocol – Safe, secure wireless communication within a 10-meter radius and frequency hopping every 5 ms

CG5-X6011, NPFA Stainless Steel Cylinders

KV2 UV Resistant Fittings

IDFB/IDU Refrigerated Air Dryers – Protects downstream components from moisture trapped in compressed air to extend their cycle life

Visit SMC’s Booth S-61106, South Hall 1st Floor – Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Exhibit Dates & Hours:

March 14 – 17 (T-F) 9:00 – 5:00

March 18 (Sat) 9:00 – 3:00

About SMC Corporation of America

SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries with technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China. It focuses on sustainable automation and setting global standards for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption through partnerships with customers and stakeholders.