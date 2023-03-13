Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Acquisition of the J.J. Elemer Corporation by Action Bag Company

The J. J. Elemer Corporation is an established wholesale and e-commerce distributor of packaging supplies and equipment through its proprietary brands. Products range from heat sealers to shrink film to cloth bags. The company’s products are sold exclusively by a network of authorized dealers in the United States and Mexico.

Action is a 3rd generation family-owned distributor of packaging products to the industrial, healthcare, and general supply markets. Action is known as the industry leader in providing reclosable, poly, and custom bags servicing customers since 1980. Action, www.actionbags.com, is located in Bensenville, IL.

The acquisition will deliver an enhanced product offering for Action Bag’s customers. The combined distribution network is going to open many doors for Haley Cwynar, CEO/Owner, and her team at Action.

“Thank you to Ed Ebsworth and his team at The J. J. Elemer Corporation for entrusting Action to continue their legacy through this acquisition. We would also like to thank Benchmark International for identifying the strategic fit between our two organizations and introducing us. They were an excellent intermediary through the entire acquisition process. We are excited to welcome J. J. Elemer’s employees, vendors, and customers to the Action family.” – Haley Cwynar, CEO/Owner

‘The employees at The J. J. Elemer Corporation are excited about joining the Action Bag Company and their team of professionals. Our thanks also to Benchmark International, who saw the synergies between our companies and put us together. We are very optimistic that the companies will complement each other exceedingly well and continue to grow and prosper together.” – Ed Ebsworth, Founder/CEO

“Ed Ebsworth was a very interesting person to work with. In his mind, he knew what type of acquirer it was going to take in order not just to get a deal done but to get the best possible results for the buyer. Ed has been in business as J. J. Elemer since its inception in February of 1993, and he has the industry knowledge that you would expect. But throughout this process, we have come to believe that Haley is the right person to fill those shoes.” – Jonathan Blair, Senior Associate, Benchmark International

