Rollon Introduces Highly Adaptive Bearing for Light-to-Moderate Loads in Linear Motion Applications

The new linear bearings induction-hardened and machined raceways reduce noise and deliver a long, reliable lifetime. It is highly impervious to environmental contaminants that can otherwise cause early failure. MiniRoller Rail also manages misalignment so installers can minimize surface preparation time. And, thanks to end chamfers, customizable mounting holes and optional locking Helicoils a requisite for aerospace designs MiniRoller Rail gets up and running fast.

Additional features include:

-Lifetime lubrication, lowering maintenance requirements.

-Choice of cold-drawn carbon steel, stainless steel or aluminum alloy construction.

-Weight-reduced high-quality bearing steel linear rails and sliders that allow for custom hole patterns.

-Zinc or nickel plating and anodized aluminum for corrosion protection.

-Ability to be equipped with rolling bearing pack sliders.

MiniRoller Rail is well-suited for space-constrained designs, as well as designs that require a lightweight guide such as for armrests and trays in aircraft interiors. Each unit comes in the industry-standard size 12 mini-Monorail configuration, with rail lengths up to 2 meters standard or longer, if required.

For more information, visit www.rollon.com.

About Rollon

Rollon is a leading manufacturer of linear motion systems, guides, linear actuators and gantry systems designed to meet the requirements of engineers involved in machine design applications in the primary fields of industrial automation and robotics. Part of Timken, ROLLON is a global company with operations in Europe, Asia and North America. The Company has a dedicated engineering staff located throughout the USA and servicing all of North and South America.

