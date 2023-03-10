IWD: taking action to embrace equity

WEBWIRE – Thursday, March 9, 2023

As an international business with global brands, we realise our vital role in supporting women and creating an equal playing field for all.

This years International Womens Day theme is promoting and embracing equity. From grassroots initiatives to industry collaborations, heres how were supporting women in our workplaces, communities and across the world to move towards equality.

Build workplaces where women thrive

We aim to create equitable, supportive, and inclusive workplaces, which we build through policies, education and support networks.

Our womens network, made up of passionate women and allies from across the business, helps raise awareness and take action around women-centric issues. Our wellbeing hub offers information and advice on menopause, endometriosis and ovarian cancer.

We offer an enhanced shared parental and neonatal leave and paid time off for women to attend IVF appointments.

We are also proud to support those going through menopause. We host interactive talks with menopause experts and provide education and training for employees, whether theyre supporting family, friends and colleagues or experiencing the menopause themselves.

Supporting women in our communities

Education is a pathway for gender equality, yet more than 129 million girls worldwide* are not in school. Were proud to partner with charities that offer financial and social assistance to women and girls around the world.

Our charity partnership with Room to Read supports 6,400 secondary school girls in our sourcing market of Cambodia to develop literacy and holistic life skills, so they can stay in school and reach their full potential. Our support includes backing for Room To Reads pilot scheme that works with 400 teenage boys to foster gender equality. Through meaningful conversations, the pilot hopes to challenge gender norms and create genuine change.

We also support Lend With Care to finance female entrepreneurs in low-income countries with micro loans to jump-start their businesses; assist Making the Leap increase opportunities for young women starting careers, and in 2022, supported 970 women and girls through Oxfam.

Empowering womens choices in health

Were committed to helping create equal opportunities for women in sport. Our brands help drive gender equity through grassroots initiatives, long-term industry partnerships, and championing strong female ambassadors.

At all levels, our brands create opportunities for girls and women. Mitre supports the charity Girls United to create safe places for girls to play football, while Canterburys Future Fund funds rugby clubs, teams, coaches or individuals in womens rugby. In the cycling world, Enduras support of womens-only events, like the Limitlass Festival, helps to encourage more women to safely explore mountain biking.

Our brands female ambassadors help inspire women and girls worldwide. Speedo ambassadors Alice Tai, Freya Anderson, Anna Hopkin, Tatjana Schoenmaker, Marie Wattel and Erica Sullivan continue elevating womens swimming and spur on other swimmers to excel in the water. Canterbury ambassadors Ellie Kildunne and Eloise Blackwell motivate young women to take up rugby and Enduras ambassador Brooke Trine inspires other riders in the womens freeriding scene.

Across the board, were committed shaping more progressive and inclusive environments. Head to our careers page to find out more ways we advocate for women in our workplace and our positive business page to see how we support communities across the globe.

*Unicef