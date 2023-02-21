San Francisco Carnaval, Mardi Gras, & Black History Month Converge February 21, 2023

It’s a Carnaval-style Party Crawl in the Mission. Wear your costumes,masks & beads and join the fun celebrating Fat Tuesday at over 20 Venues in true Carnaval San Francisco style with a salute of the Afro-Diasporic Music & Black History Month!

SF Carnaval Mardi Gras 2/21/23 Kick Off Party

CARNAVAL 45TH ANNIVERSARY MARDI GRAS KICKOFF PARTY

FREE ON FAT TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 IN HISTORIC MISSION DISTRICT

WHO: Rodrigo Ehecatl Durán, Executive Director of Carnaval San Francisco and Roberto Y. Hernandez, CEO of Cultura y Arte Nativa de las Americas (CANA). All Neighbors and Friends of Carnaval San Francisco; Sponsors and Collaborators: Grants for the Arts; Calle 24 Latino Cultural District; Mission Merchants Association; SF Office of Economic & Workforce Development; San Francisco Chamber of Commerce; Yelp Bay Area

WHAT: Free Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday Party kicking off the world-wide call for San Francisco’s Two-Day Carnaval Festival themed “Celebrating 45 Years of Music & Movement” May 27-28, 2023, The Fat Tuesday event includes lively music from Samba, Cumbia, Soca and Rumba; drummers and dance performances. The public is invited to Wear Mardi Gras Masks, Costumes, & Beads at over 20 Party Hot Spots.

WHEN: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 5:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Multiple Venues in the Mission District including

Bissap Baobab El Valenciano; The Make Out Room; Kimbara Ritmo y Sabor; Arepas; 24th Street BART Plaza; Casa de La Condesa; Doc’s Clock; El Honduras; El Rio; El Tomate; La Espiga De Oro; La Reyna Bakery; Latin American Club; Loltún; Los Amigos; Mi Yucatan; Radio Habana; San Jalisco; Teeth; Tio Chilo’s SF; Arcana;

Click Link for free tickets (https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/2023-carnaval- sf-mardi-gras- …) and addresses: https://carnavalsanfrancisco.org/ 2023-mardi-gras/ .

Why: Music heals and brings people together for good. Artists in San Francisco’s beloved Mission District gave birth to Carnaval in 1978 with the belief that their passion for Latin, Caribbean and Afro-Diasporic music would unite people across ethnicities, nationalities, sexual orientation, gender identification or religious beliefs. Using the symbol of the classic “45 Vinyl Record,” Carnaval San Francisco pays homage to the artists that have shaped its multicultural and multi-generational cultural expression.

For 45 years Carnaval has featured world-class artists such as Santana, Tower of Power, Celia Cruz, Oscar de Leon, Los Lonely Boys, Tito Puente, John Santos, Olodum, and Los Tigres del Norte. Carnaval is proud that such high caliber performances are provided to the community, free-of-charge and open to all ages.

Tuesday’s event encapsulates the kickoff to the Carnaval ethos of cultivating and celebrating multicultural traditions through music, dance and culture in San Francisco’s historic Mission District generation after generation.

Visit: https://carnavalsanfrancisco.org/

