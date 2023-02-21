Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray Products are Available on DrBurdWonderSpray.com and OneLavi.com

Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray products, which are available on DrBurdWonderSpray.com and OneLavi.com, use Hypochlorous Acid because it is nature’s “oldest disinfectant.”

“Your white blood cells produce HOCL to fight infections and bacteria,” said Dr. John Burd, CEO of Wonder Spray, LLC. in San Diego. “The Cleveland Clinic calls it a ‘superhero’ in the fight against germs.

“We use HOCL in our products because it is a natural and potent antibacterial and anti-inflammatory agent, which is safe for people of all ages and pets,” he added. “HOCL is strong enough to disinfect your home but gentle enough to use on your skin.”

Dr. Burd’s Original Wonder Spray, which can increase your body’s natural ability to heal, is safe to use for a variety of problems, such as coughs, sore throats, earaches, mouth sores, gum issues, and seasonal eye, nasal, and respiratory symptoms.

“With HOCL, Original Wonder Spray significantly reduces the bacteria in and around wounds,” he added. “You can also use Original Wonder Spray to clean your home.”

Dr. Burd said consumers are searching for natural products with safe ingredients.

“They are motivated by the ingredients in the products rather than just a brand name,” he added. “People know that many products in the past have often contained potentially harmful ingredients.”

Original Wonder Spray is free of alcohol, parabens, fragrance, phthalates, sulfates, gluten, and dye.

“We have a natural and safe product,” Dr. Burd said. “Consumers are looking for products, such as Original Wonder Spray. It is an essential product for everyone’s home. You can use it as an anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory or to clean your kitchen.”

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service. Please check with your doctor.

About Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray

Wonder Spray was founded by Dr. John Burd, a renowned biochemist and the founder and former CEO of Dexcom, Inc., the leader in Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems. His current research is focused on formulating healthy natural solutions to common skin and health-related issues by harnessing the power of HOCL for everyday use. Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray flagship product is Orginal Wonder, which can help to fight infection, reduce inflammation, and enhance your body’s natural ability to heal, and is highly effective against a wide range of ailments.

Dr. Burd has dedicated his career to helping family members and others.