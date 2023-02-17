Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Ma On Shan (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Ma On Shan (with photo) ****************************************************************



Police today (February 17) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Ma On Shan.

Cheng Lai-suen, aged 74, went missing after he left his residence on Kam Ying Road yesterday morning (February 16). His family made a report to Police on the same day.

He is about 1.7 metres tall, 68 kilograms in weight and of thin build. He has a pointed face with yellow complexion and short white hair. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a light-coloured mask, black coat, white trousers, dark-coloured shoes, carrying a hiking pole and a black rucksack.



Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of New Territories South on 3661 1176 or 6197 3270 or email to rmpu-nts-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.