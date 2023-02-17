CryptoSlots Cryptocurrency-only Casino Celebrates Carnival in Rio with Launch of Festive New ‘Samba Queen’ Slot Game

To celebrate the start of Carnival in Rio today, CryptoSlots has just unveiled its exotic new Samba Queen slot game with Double Wilds and a free spins bonus feature. The crypto-only online casino is offering bonuses and top-ups until February 25th for players to try the colorful new game.

Carnival in Rio is the biggest event of the Brazilian cultural calendar. Millions travel from all over the world to experience its sights and sounds. The parades at the Sambadrome are the main attraction of the entire celebration. At the heart of the Carnival is the samba, a perfect illustration of the Afro-European blend that defines Brazil culture.

The new Samba Queen is a 6X4 slot with maracas, bongos, feathers and, of course, exotic carnival dancers spinning on its reels with rhythmic samba music pulsing in the background.

It has both a Wild and a Double Wild symbol.

Free Spins symbols trigger up to 25 free spins.

Mystery symbols can award instant prizes of up to 100X the bet.

Players can bet from $.40 to $20 per spin.

INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Available February 17-25, 2023

65% Match Bonus

Deposits of $30 – $350

Bonus code: FIESTA

Wagering requirement: 38X. May be claimed twice.

Valid for Samba Queen only.

Top-Ups

$150 on deposits $230 $500

$55 on deposits $100 $229

$20 on deposits $40 $99

Bonus code: SLOTASTIC

Wagering requirement: 35X. May be claimed up to three times a day.

Valid for all Mega Matrix games.

Created by Slotland, an online casino pioneer, CryptoSlots has dozens of provably fair slots as well as video poker and Keno. As they play any game, players earn tokens to play the casinos exclusive $1,000,000 Jackpot Trigger slot as well as free tickets in the monthly $10,000+ Crypto Lotto. The cryptocurrency casino uses only Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Monero, USDT and USDC for deposits and withdrawals.