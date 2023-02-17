“Look Closer” an Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (02/17/2023)

California, United States – WEBWIRE – Friday, February 17, 2023

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Allison Hearts new #1 international best-selling book, Look Closer: The Picture Perfect Family May Not Be What It Seems. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day, February 17th.

Within those pages, you will witness the importance of faith and the benefits found through therapy. There may be many dark and uncomfortable things about our past that remain ignored, simply because we dont know how to talk about them. Allison Heart invested an intense amount of work on herself and bettering her circumstances. Today, she is sharing her story with readers across the world.

Allison Heart was born into an extremely abusive family. Over the course of trials and trauma, she found ways to protect herself. Eventually, after confronting her abusers, she was able to liberate not only herself from a terrible situation but her daughter as well.

If you have someone in your life who is enduring abuse, or if you are a survivor of abuse it is Allison Hearts hope that her words can provide you with-needed perspective. It can be so hard for survivors to even feel capable of sharing their experience. It is important for us all to understand their abusers mindsets as well as the tricks used to keep survivors down.

If you are a survivor and you are searching for reassurance and guidance, Look Closer is intended for you. It is written for those who endured or are currently enduring similar abuse. Coming to terms with such situations and figuring out how to escape without putting yourself or others in danger can seem impossible. Not only is it possible, it is vital. There are ways to break free-no matter how dark it may seem. Above all, you are not to blame. And your life is worth it.

Look Closer by Allison Heart will be free and available for download on Amazon for one more day (02/17/2023) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BSB979WW.

For More Information:

For questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact us at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org.

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become the hunted with their best-selling books.

About the author:

Born in California, Allison Heart is a survivor of an abusive upbringing. Today, she is a mother, an author, and an entrepreneur. Allison is very involved in her church and community. She also works tirelessly to help encourage her fellow survivors. When shes not working or writing, she loves swimming, surfing, playing with her dogs, hiking and spending quality time with family and friends. With the publishing of her first book, she is riding a wave of speaking events and exploring further ways to support others.