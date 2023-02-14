Hong Kong – Transport Department strengthens services to assist public to apply for HKeToll Implementation as HKeToll at Tsing Sha Control Area deferred

Transport Department strengthens services to assist public to apply for HKeToll as implementation of HKeToll at Tsing Sha Control Area deferred ******************************************************************************************



The Transport Department (TD) announced today (February 13) that the implementation date of HKeToll, a free-flow tolling service at the Tsing Sha Control Area (Eagle’s Nest Tunnel, Sha Tin Heights Tunnel and Tai Wai Tunnel), will be deferred from February 26 to 5am on May 7 (Sunday), and that the TD will implement a series of measures to help the members of the public apply for HKeToll services more easily.

A spokesman for the TD said, “The TD will set up over 20 consultation counters throughout the territory to help vehicle owners to apply for HKeToll services, including applying for a vehicle tag, opening an HKeToll account, associating a vehicle to an account, setting up an auto-payment means and updating e-contact means. The new consultation counters will commence services this month and the details will be announced in due course.”

In addition, the toll service provider will strengthen manpower at the existing four customer service centres and four service outlets to help members of the public to apply for and use the HKeToll services, as well as handle public enquiries at the hotline 3853 7333.

The spokesman said, “To further assist the taxi trade in applying for and using HKeToll, the TD will add dedicated service points for the taxi trade to handle HKeToll applications to expedite processing their applications. Furthermore, the TD will continue to provide one-stop service for applying for vehicle tags and driver cards, as well as deploying staff to explain to the taxi trade how to use HKeToll in outreach services.”

He continued, “In response to some vehicle owners who forgot their e-contact means (email address or Hong Kong mobile phone number) currently registered with the TD and have failed to register for HKeToll, the TD will issue letters to 800 000 vehicle owners in Hong Kong starting from this Friday (February 17), informing them of their e-contact means currently registered with the TD. Vehicle owners who have not yet applied for the HKeToll service can consider making an application after receiving the TD’s letter, so that they can obtain a one-time password through that e-contact means for completing the application.”

As at noon, February 13, more than 430 000 vehicle tags, including about 240 000 applications that were submitted earlier during license renewals, were issued. HKeToll will be implemented in government-tolled tunnels in phases, and the Government aims to extend HKeToll to all government-tolled tunnels within this year.